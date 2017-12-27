End-of-year updates for county board

The Monroe County Board ended the calendar year with positive fiscal news.

The Republic-Times reported Oct. 18, the Board of Commissioners approved a $24,000 contract with the Bloomington firm of Bellwether Management Services to analyze fees for county services, with the promise by Bellwether of a return of an estimated $250,000 on the investment made in the study.

Monroe County fees have not changed in years, or in some cases decades, but associated costs for the county continue to increase. A further analysis of neighboring counties revealed higher fees there as well.

Based on Bellwether’s recommendations, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing on Dec. 18 asked the board to approve increases including raising the fees for paper service from $32 to $37; and returning processes, from $8 to $11. And new fees of $81 for a deputy to stand by at an eviction; $100 for sex offender registration, a bond fee of $35, $15 for inmate doctor or nurse visits, and $45 for escorting an inmate to a doctor or dental appointment.

Rohlfing also informed commissioners he has implemented a debit card system for commissary money, with an ATM to be installed in the jail lobby at no cost to tax payers.

County Engineer Aaron Metzger presented a semi-annual report of his department’s work. The Gall Road Bridge, completed recently, is under final inspection by the firm Depew and Owen. The cost of the work to Depew was $9,305.32, with $8,800 held until final inspection and adjustments.

Oak Hill administrator Kim Keckritz noted that even though some skilled nursing space was lost during construction of the Evergreen Pointe Rehabilitation Facility, and Evergreen Pointe’s opening was slightly delayed, the year’s census and financial figures remain positive, with an average 96 percent occupancy since 1996…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the December 27 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.