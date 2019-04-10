Election wait continues

Eighty-two of the 211 absentee ballots in last week’s consolidated election have arrived at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Most of those are valid, but Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said he will not tabulate any votes until the April 16 deadline for those ballots to arrive.

A few of the ballots received will not be counted because the voter did not properly fill it out.

The absentee ballots are critical because many of the races in Columbia are too close to call with that many votes yet to be counted.

Most of the absentee ballots are from Columbia, McLean said.

As of last Tuesday night, the only race in which a candidate had enough of a lead to call was the race for Columbia’s Aldermanic Ward II. In that contest, incumbent Kevin Martens is beating challenger Harold McCarty Jr. with 311 votes to McCarty’s 211.

