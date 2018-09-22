Early morning crash in Columbia

An East St. Louis woman was arrested following an early morning crash on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway in Columbia on Tuesday.

Police said a 2003 PT Cruiser driven by Tara Franklin, 26, of East St. Louis, was traveling south on Route 3 and attempting to turn right onto Veterans Parkway about 6:25 a.m. when the vehicle lost control and skidded in wet conditions, striking a traffic signal pole at the corner of the intersection. The pole fell onto the roadway with wires from the damaged signal box exposed.

The PT Cruiser drove away from the scene, but Columbia’s Route 3 traffic enforcement officer was stationed at the Columbia High School parking lot and saw the crash occur. The officer tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over a short time later on Veterans Parkway.

Franklin, who was not injured, was arrested for driving while license suspended, driving too fast for conditions, disobeying a traffic signal and attempted fleeing or eluding police.

The Columbia Fire Department assisted with traffic control until an Illinois Department of Transportation crew could arrive and repair the damaged signal pole.