Eagles win hoops showdown at Waterloo

By on January 10, 2018 at 1:14 pm

Columbia’s Jon Peterson goes up for a shot as Waterloo’s Derek Smothers leaps to defend during Tuesday’s game. (Alan Dooley photo)

The Columbia High School boys and girls basketball teams continued their respective dominance over cross-county rival Waterloo during Tuesday’s annual “Pack the Place” showdown at Waterloo High School.

In the boys game, Eagles senior Jordan Holmes poured in a game-high 24 points to lead his team to a 65-51 victory.

The game was close at halftime, with Columbia leading 35-29. But the Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 16-5 in the third quarter to pull away.

Jon Peterson added 15 points and seven rebounds and Riley Hubler scored 12 points for the Eagles.

Columbia (10-6) shot 49 percent from the floor for the game.

Ross Schrader led Waterloo with 19 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Eli Dodd added 16 points for the ‘Dogs, who dropped to 5-12 on the season.

Waterloo has lost 11 straight games to Columbia dating back to the 2012-13 season, the last win coming on Dec. 26, 2012.

CHS girls blast Bulldogs

Columbia’s Sophia Bonaldi drives to the hoops against Waterloo on Tuesday night. (Alan Dooley photo)

In the opening game of Tuesday’s rivalry showdown, the Columbia girls coasted to a 62-35 win over Waterloo. The Eagles (13-6) have now won 10 of their last 11 games.

Columbia flew out to a 39-18 halftime lead and never looked back.

Sophia Bonaldi scored 21 points to lead the Eagles. Sydney Luedeman scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 2-13 on the season.

Columbia plays at Breese Central on Thursday. Waterloo hosts Jerseyville on Thursday.

 


