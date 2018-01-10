Eagles win hoops showdown at Waterloo

The Columbia High School boys and girls basketball teams continued their respective dominance over cross-county rival Waterloo during Tuesday’s annual “Pack the Place” showdown at Waterloo High School.

In the boys game, Eagles senior Jordan Holmes poured in a game-high 24 points to lead his team to a 65-51 victory.

The game was close at halftime, with Columbia leading 35-29. But the Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 16-5 in the third quarter to pull away.

Jon Peterson added 15 points and seven rebounds and Riley Hubler scored 12 points for the Eagles.

Columbia (10-6) shot 49 percent from the floor for the game.

Ross Schrader led Waterloo with 19 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Eli Dodd added 16 points for the ‘Dogs, who dropped to 5-12 on the season.

Waterloo has lost 11 straight games to Columbia dating back to the 2012-13 season, the last win coming on Dec. 26, 2012.

CHS girls blast Bulldogs

In the opening game of Tuesday’s rivalry showdown, the Columbia girls coasted to a 62-35 win over Waterloo. The Eagles (13-6) have now won 10 of their last 11 games.

Columbia flew out to a 39-18 halftime lead and never looked back.

Sophia Bonaldi scored 21 points to lead the Eagles. Sydney Luedeman scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 2-13 on the season.

Columbia plays at Breese Central on Thursday. Waterloo hosts Jerseyville on Thursday.