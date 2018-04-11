Eagles soar out to 9-0 start

The Columbia softball team is continuing its winning ways, improving to 9-0 on the spring with three recent wins.

The Eagles handed New Athens its first loss of the season on Monday, winning 2-0 at home. Columbia was clinging to a 1-0 lead until the sixth inning when Lexi Touchette smashed a home run to deep left. She went 2-for-3 on the day.

But the star of the game was Columbia pitcher Kaelyn Rheinecker, who struck out 15 in a dominating three-hit shutout.

Rheinecker is 5-0 with a 1.00 ERA ans 50 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched this season.

On Friday, Columbia posted a 9-1 win at Belleville East. Calli Wibbenmeyer went 2-for-4 with two home runs for the Eagles, including a grand slam. Chelsy Pena went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

On Thursday, Columbia blasted Wesclin, 13-3. Keeler van Breusegen went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Touchette went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Kylie Cleveland went 3-for-4 with four runs scored.

For the season, Columbia has outscored its opponents 88-17.

Aryn Henke leads the offense with a .542 average, .633 on base percentage, five stolen bases, 11 RBIs and 10 runs.

Keeler van Breusegen is hitting .514 with 15 RBIs, followed by Touchette at .500 with 10 RBIs.

Mikaela Kossina is hitting .464 and also pitching well, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.23 ERA.

Pena is hitting .407 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Columbia hosts Breese Central on Thursday, then will play at Granite City on Friday and at O’Fallon on Saturday.

