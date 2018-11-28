Eagles hoping to play for one another

There is excitement in the air for this year’s Columbia High School girls basketball team, which returns all but one of its starters from the 2017-18 season.

The Eagles went 17-11 last season under longtime head coach Scott Germain, who returns for an 11th year.

Columbia is off to a 4-1 start this season, led by senior Sophia Bonaldi and her 16 points per game.

“She’s a marquee player and Sophia has high expectations for herself,” Germain said. “She knows she’ll get the other team’s best defender each game and is trying to get others involved.”

Other returning starters for the Eagles are seniors Fae Harrell and Lexi Touchette and junior Aryn Henke.

Henke and Touchette are each averaging about eight points per game in the early going.

“Lexi is a good rebounder and has been working on her shot,” Germain said. “She’s the first one at the gym and the last one to leave…>>>

