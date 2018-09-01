Eagles dazzle in blowout of Bulldogs

This year’s Columbia Eagles football squad has a knack for the spectacular.
Last week, a 92-yard kickoff return and a blocked field goal in the final seconds led to a one-point win.
In their home opener Friday night against rival Waterloo, the Eagles soared again with several thrilling plays in a 48-20 victory.
Entering Friday’s matchup, the Monroe County rivals were tied 16-16 in a series dating back to 1983.
This game got out of hand early, however, as Columbia built a 27-0 lead late in the first half.
The Horner twins, quarterback Nic and wide receiver Sam, connected for the first of two touchdowns at 11:30 of the second quarter to put Columbia up 13-0. They are the sons of longtime Eagles head coach Scott Horner.
A dazzling 55-yard TD reception by Londyn Little was followed by a successful two-point try and the Eagles were cruising at 27-0 with just more than three minutes left in the first half.
The Bulldogs refused to give up, answering with a 40-yard TD pass from quarterback Graham Baker to Dalton Viglasky in the final minute of the first half.
Following a long catch-and-run by Tyson Roedl, the ‘Dogs cut the lead to 27-13 when Roedl scored from three yards out at 9:07 of the third quarter.
The Eagles used a trio of splash plays to pull away from there.
The Horner twins hooked up again, this time from 33 yards out, to put Columbia up 34-13 with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.
On their next possession, Eagles running back Donavan Bieber ripped off an 85-yard TD run to make it a 41-13 game early in the fourth quarter.
Little struck again late, intercepting a Waterloo pass and running it back 80 yards for another long TD to make it a 48-13 score at 7:35 of the fourth quarter.
Bieber finished with 162 yards on 18 carries and two scores. He rushed for 202 yards last week.
Nic Horner was 7-for-10 passing on the night with 139 yards and three TDs. Sam Horner made five catches for 76 yards and two scores.
In other local football action, Dupo picked up its first win in nearly two years, winning 40-8 at Metro-East Lutheran. It marked the first victory for new Tigers head coach Joe Day.