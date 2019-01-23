Eagles bowling soars to state

The Columbia High School boys bowling team continued its historic season by advancing to a third straight state tournament Monday in Alton.

Following up on the program’s first ever regional championship last week, the Eagles posted a team score of 6,299 to capture its first sectional crown.

“The team is hitting its stride at the right time,” Columbia bowling head coach Keith Jeffery said.

Columbia’s sectional total at Alton’s Bowl Haven Lanes was 166 pins better than second place Collinsville.

Leading the way for the Eagles were Jacob Amos at 1,296, Nathan Bostick at 1,289 and Seth Harris at 1,255.

Behind a 278 game from Amos, Columbia took the early lead Monday with a 1,186 team total. That was followed by a score of 1,111 in the next game.

“Scoring got tough from that point on, as the team only shot 4,002 for the next four games,” Jeffery said. “But being that Collinsville was the only other team to average over 1,000 a game, the Eagles soared…>>>

