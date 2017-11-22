Eagle Scout project to honor WWI veterans

Shortly after receiving a commendation from the mayor for his life-saving deed during a ski trip last year, Waterloo Boy Scout Sam Thomas went to work on his next triumph.

The 15-year-old had close to 80 merit badges and plenty of leadership experience under his belt when he started. But what he didn’t know, at least right away, was what his Eagle project would entail.

“I like history,” the four-year scout said of what led to him discovering the right project. “My mom knows that well. And I got into WWII re-enacting a lot.”

“He has a real interest in the military in general,” added his mother, Michelle Thomas.

Knowing of his interests, Waterloo Boy Scout troop leader John Durrer referred Sam to a project Mayor Tom Smith had expressed he wanted completed. Sam will now work to plant bronze grave markers at every WWI soldier’s grave at Waterloo City Cemetery.

According to his calculations, Sam will be doing that for 60 graves at a total cost of $6,400. He has raised $600, with $300 coming from the city and $300 from the Waterloo Walmart…>>>

