Dupo man charged with child porn

A federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois said Tuesday it has returned a seven-count indictment charging James K. Young, 66, of Dupo, with five counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of receiving child porn, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said.

According to the indictment, Young knowingly distributed child pornography on five separate dates from June 2017 to March 2018. On the first occasion, Young is specifically charged with distributing a digital video file depicting a sex act between toddler and adult male.

The indictment further charges Young with knowingly receiving child porn on Nov. 7, 2017, and April 29, 2018.

Young will be arraigned April 11 at the federal courthouse in East Saint Louis.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott.