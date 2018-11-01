Duel R. Douglas | Obituary

Duel Ray Douglas, 88, of Waterloo, born Oct. 20, 1930, in Midland, Texas, died Oct. 25, 2018, at his home.

Duel retired from the U.S. Air Force as a technical sergeant and a veteran of the Korean War. After retiring in 1971 from the USAF, Duel went on to work at Beno J. Gundlach Co. in Belleville. Duel spent the majority of his free time going to auctions and sales, tinkering with bicycles and lawnmowers and watching sports. He was a life member of Waterloo VFW Post 6504.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine (Clark) Douglas, father Clarence Douglas, mother Bertha (Harrell) Douglas and grandson Jacob Douglas.

Surviving are his children, Stephen Douglas, Michelle Bergauer, Rebecca Timken, Michael (Laura) Douglas, all of Waterloo, and Philip (Becky) Douglas of Smithton; sister Faye Peeler of Pleasanton, Texas; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Waterloo VFW Post 6504.

Private services were held.

Creason Funeral Home in Waterloo handled arrangements.