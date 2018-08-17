Dolores A. Wright | Obituary

Dolores A. Wright, 87, of Columbia, died Aug. 16, 2018, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia, Columbia.

She was born Aug. 20, 1930, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late August and Elizabeth Ritter (nee Carle).

She married the late Orville W. Wright on Feb. 9, 1952, in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2006.

She had retired from Famous-Barr, St. Louis, with more than 39 years service.

Dolores was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Surviving are two sons, Michael J. Wright of Belleville, and David A. Wright of Columbia; and two grandchildren, Ashley Wright and Michael Wright; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 20, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 20, at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, or Helping Strays of Monroe County.