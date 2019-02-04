Dog rescued from icy pond near Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department was praised for its quick response following the successful rescue of a dog that had fallen into a large icy pond late Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m in the 6700 block of Stoneridge Estates off Stemler Road northeast of Columbia.

Kathy Parres’ small white dog named Curry apparently wandered onto an ice-covered pond and fell into cold water. Parres’ grandson, AJ, saw the dog in the water and ran over to neighbor Tim Meyer’s house for help. Wearing just shorts and a short-sleeve shirt with no shoes, Meyer ran over to the pond with AJ.

“AJ wanted to get his little kayak out, but Curry was pretty far out there and we made a decision we were not going to do the rescue ourselves,” Meyer said.

He had Parres call 911, and Columbia firefighters were on scene within minutes. Drew Pansing and Jim Broshears donned coldwater suits and broke through ice all the way out to the dog. Other arriving firefighters pulled Pansing, Broshears and Curry back to safety. Columbia EMS also responded to the incident.

“They got out there in a hurry and had their wet suits on already,” Meyer said. “It went quick once they got there. It was very satisfying to see.”

Meyer estimated the dog was in the water nearly 30 minutes in all. Curry was transported to Mon-Clair Animal Hospital in Millstadt for observation. The dog, who is named after pro basketball star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, is now home and safe.

“Curry’s back in Golden State,” Meyer said.