Death Notices | 10/17/2018

Stephen R. Cooper Jr.

Stephen R. Cooper Jr., 30, of Millstast, died Jan. 8, 2018, in Millstadt.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 11, at Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 12, at the funeral home, Pastor Darrell Weber officiating.

Interment will follow at Rock Point Cemetery, Advance, Mo.

Roger A. Nottmeier

Roger A. Nottmeier, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia, died Jan. 9, 2018, at Legacy Place, Waterloo.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Jan. 12, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 13, at the funeral home, Rev. Matthew Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.