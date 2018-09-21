Death Notice | 9/26/2018
By Republic-Times
on September 21, 2018 at 4:51 pm
James R. ‘Buck’ Buckeridge
James R. “Buck” Buckeridge, 75, of Columbia, died Sept. 19, 2018, in Columbia.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sept. 23, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.
Graveside services will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.