Death Notice | 8/9/2017

Jack L. Harres Jack L. Harres, 60, of Columbia, died July 31, 2017. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home following visitation, with Pastor Andrew Cheatham officiating. Cremation will follow services.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.