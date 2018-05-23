Death Notice | 5/30/2018

John R. Heusohn John R. Heusohn, 65, of Valmeyer, died May 23, 2018, in Valmeyer. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. May 25, and 9-10 a.m. May 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. May 26, at the funeral home, Pastor Matt Friz officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.

