Death Notice | 10/10/2018

Willard “Bill” Raymond Lindhorst Willard “Bill” Raymond Lindhorst died Sept. 21, 2018, at his daughter’s home surrounded by family. A memorial service celebrating Bill’s life was Sept. 24, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Floraville, officiated by Bill’s dear friend, Pastor Matt Friz. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to St. Paul’s UCC, Floraville.

