Death investigation in Columbia

The death of a 34-year-old man found unresponsive late Wednesday morning inside his Columbia residence is under investigation.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office was requested by the Columbia Police Department to respond to a home in the 300 block of West Liberty Street, according to a press release issued Thursday by Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill.

The deceased was identified as Brandon M. Wooters, 34, of Columbia. He was pronounced dead at 11:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning, Hill said.

An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit was requested to assist in the death investigation.

“Because of the young age of the deceased, we just want to be thorough,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

