Curtis A. Crook | Obituary

Curtis A. Crook, 63, of Waterloo, died Aug. 13, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born June 25, 1955, in Red Bud, son of the late James E. and Elvera Crook (nee Losse).

Curtis was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Waterloo, the Waterloo Knights of Columbus Council 1334, and was retired from MAR Graphics in Valmeyer.

He is survived by brothers Donald Crook, James F. (Trish) Crook, David Crook, special friend Michael Marler, and Ronald P. “Gunner” Crook; nieces and nephews Jason Crook, Jennifer Crook, Kevin Crook, and Colby (Kristina) Crook; great-niece and great-nephew Kelsey and Carson Crook.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Crook, sister Barbara Crook, and nephew Nathan Crook.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Aug. 16, and 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 17, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 17, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School or in the form of Masses at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.