Cross-town rivals play to a draw

Gibault’s Reece Ward and Waterloo’s Karley Kinzinger



Cross-town rivals Waterloo and Gibault faced each other on the soccer pitch at Waterloo High School early Monday evening, battling to a 1-1 tie in a well-played match between young varsity squads.

Gibault (7-6-3) scored with the wind in the first half to take the early lead. Hannah Stearns notched the goal on an assist from Reece Ward.

Waterloo (8-3-3) had the wind at its back in the second half and took advantage just a few minutes in with a goal by Megan O’Donnell, assisted by Payton Richter…

