Crash victim remembered

The loved ones of 21-year-old Zane Berner are mourning and remembering the Waterloo man following his death.

Zane died Thursday morning when his 1987 Toyota truck made contact with the front end of a 2011 Hyundai sedan while changing lanes on I-255 heading southbound. The truck lost control and overturned on the northbound shoulder near the Dupo exit.

Berner was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner.

Both occupants of the Hyundai were checked by EMS at the scene and refused medical transport.

Family members said Berner was returning from truck driving school when he died. He had recently obtained a commercial driver’s license so he could change careers to become a full-time semi-truck driver.

He previously worked at Sun Basket in Valmeyer and Waterloo Walmart.

Russell Berner, Zane’s father, said his son’s truck was one of his passions. He had outfitted it himself with powerful speakers and LED lighting.

“He always really liked that truck he got when he was 16,” Russell recalled. “That was his second one. He has two identical ones.”

“We worked on them together and did everything together, really,” he added. “He’s my only son.”

