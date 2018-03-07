Crash victim remembered for her kindness

The community is remembering a Columbia mother of six who died in a crash last Tuesday as someone who was generous and sweet.

Emily Webb, 41, was killed and her six young children were injured after their Chevrolet Suburban collided with a dump truck on Route 3 (Admiral Parkway) at Veterans Parkway in Columbia.

Emily’s mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lindell and Pat Webb, gave an update through a Monroe Actor’s Stage Company email Friday on the children’s condition.

“Thank you for all your concern personally and through MASC,” the update reads. “We have received so many wonderful messages … Samuel, 13, and Isaac, 11, are being released now.

“Samuel (has a) broken arm and a spleen injury which will need to be watched and handled with care. Isaac had a fractured pelvis they said will heal … Audrey, 7, and Josiah, 5, have scratches.”

Additionally, Emily’s husband, Bryan, said the remaining two children, Olivia, 9, and Levi, 5, are still in the hospital but have been removed from their heavy sedation medicine and placed on a lighter sedative to allow them to breathe on their own.

Olivia’s breathing tube should be out soon. As for Levi, Bryan said he is beginning to make a lot of movement.

“Olivia looks absolutely beautiful as more and more of her tubes and clamps and thingamabobs get removed,” he said. “She looks like the sweet little girl I kissed (last) Tuesday morning before leaving for work.

“We are so looking forward to seeing her open her eyes and recognize who we are … Levi is so precious as his little-bitty body lays in that huge hospital bed. Because of God’s grace alone, we are all doing extremely well.”

A prayer vigil for the family took place last Tuesday night at Hope Christian Church, which the family had attended in the past…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the March 7, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.