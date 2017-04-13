Crash on Route 158 ramp in Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on April 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm
Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on the Route 158 northbound ramp onto Route 3.
The driver, a Belleville man, complained of minor back pain on scene but injuries were believed to be minor.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.