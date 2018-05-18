Crash on Maeystown Road

Emergency personnel responded about 10:50 p.m. Friday to a vehicle crash in the area of 6071 Maeystown Road. The vehicle was reportedly down in a ditch on its side and had struck a utility pole with a downed line sparking a tree. The female driver was transported by County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

