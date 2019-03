By Republic-Times on March 11, 2019 at 3:54 pm

Pictured are the vehicles involved in the crash. (James “Tal” Moss photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. Monday for a crash at the intersection of Palmer Road and Ghent Road in Columbia.

A white Kia car and a gray Ford SUV were involved in the crash. Injuries were reported, but the extent of them was not yet known.

The Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS, Columbia Police Department and Dupo EMS responded to the scene.

Traffic was diverted temporarily in the area of the crash.