County schools pay teachers less than the state average

The average pay for a teacher in Monroe County is substantially less than the state average, according to an analysis by the Republic-Times.

Data from the Illinois State Board of Education on the Illinois Report Card’s website shows the state average for teacher salary in the 2017-18 school yeas was $65,700.

In the Waterloo school district, it was $49,500. In Columbia, it was $51,200. Valmeyer’s average was $40,800.

The reasons for that vary, but one factor plays a major role.

“There are variables that we’re not aware of that factor in to that,” Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron said. “Some of the things that we do know is that includes salaries in the northern part of the state that are higher just because the cost of living is higher up there.”

The Monroe County school districts also pay less than similar ones in other parts of the state.

In the Highland school district, for example, the average annual teacher salary last school year was $56,900. In Mascoutah, that number was $51,300. It was $59,500 in Bethalto. Finally, in the Triad school district, the average teacher salary was $58,200…>>>

