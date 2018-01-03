County OKs fee changes, hears ROE update

The Monroe County Board lost no time starting its new calendar year, meeting in public session Tuesday morning at the courthouse.

Continuing a review of fees for services by county departments, the board unanimously approved fee changes for the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, which is led by Monroe County Clerk Dennis Knobloch.

The changes are based on recommendations from a study conducted by Bellwether Management Services of Bloomington. Many county fees have not been changed in several years, and if independent analysis warrants higher fees, state law permits them to be implemented.

Marriage licenses will increase from $50 to $60, and assumed name business registrations will cost $20, up from $5.

The cost to record documents including deeds, mortgages and liens will increase from $36 to $59. Notices of probate will cost $49, up from $26, and certified copies of real estate records will go from $12.50 to $25.

Knobloch explained the changes will increase the total amount of fees collected annually in the clerk’s and recorder’s office by about $150,000. These changes will focus the cost of the office’s services on its users rather than the county population as a whole, many of whom don’t use most of the services.

