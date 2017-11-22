County nears budget approval

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners gave unanimous preliminary approval to the county’s fiscal year 2018 budget during its Monday meeting.

The 52-page document detailed expected revenues and expenditures of approximately $7.7 million for the budget year that begins Dec. 1. Final budget approval is slated to occur at the Dec. 4 board meeting.

Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein explained that the final budget may be tweaked in the next few weeks, and can even undergo limited changes throughout the fiscal year – including changes resulting from union negotiations, unforeseen budget contingencies, and an ongoing review of fees charged for various services. But he emphasized that regardless of minor changes, revenues should be right at $7.4 million while expenses should be lower than the $7.7 million projected Monday.

Monroe County Commissioner Delbert Wittenauer noted the turnaround in operating costs for the ambulance service in recent years.

“We were very concerned about increasing costs of the ambulance service three years ago,” he said, “and now it may be becoming a source of revenue for the county.”

Oak Hill Director Kim Keckritz addressed the board about the facility’s end-of-year financial roundup.

Although revenue exceeded expenses, Keckritz said, she expects even better results next year with the full opening of the Evergreen Pointe transitional care care unit. She noted that based on past performance, Oak Hill projects a 94 percent occupancy rate, while the national average for similar facilities is 82.6 percent…>>>

