County board tackles multitude of topics

Courthouse computer security, enterprise zones, wind farms and road work were among topics discussed at Monday’s meeting of the Monroe County Board.

Local developer Joe Koppeis sought endorsement from commissioners on a letter regarding his plans for a 50-tower wind farm that would stretch from Valmeyer to Fults. The letter presented to the board Monday is one Koppeis intends to send to affected landowners.

The letter states that the wind farm would generate both tax revenues and energy. The commissioners, in tabling the request, noted that this is a long, ongoing process and there may be environmental issues to resolve, as well as the process of securing access to land.

The commissioners asked Koppeis to attend a future meeting to discuss questions. Koppeis, who has developed such local project as Rock City and 11 South, plans to present his $220 million wind farm proposal at the Aug. 20 county board meeting. The newly formed Facebook group “Save The Bluffs – Say NO to Joe” is adamantly opposed to the wind farm.

In 2012, the county board worked to pass a wind farm ordinance after Koppeis identified himself as a potential wind farm developer earlier that year. Koppeis said at that time he started looking at a turbine to go above the underground freezers at his Rock City business development in the Valmeyer bluffs.

Read more on the county board meeting in this week’s newspaper. To subscribe, click here.