Concern locally over cannabis legalization

Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 1438 into law last Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal in Illinois starting Jan. 1.

“Legalizing adult-use cannabis brings an important and overdue change to our state, and it’s the right thing to do,” Pritzker said.

Beginning Jan. 1, residents 21 and over can possess up to 30 grams of marijuana for recreational use. Citizens can also possess five grams of cannabis concentrate and half a gram of tetrahydrocannabinol in a cannabis-infused product.

THC is the compound in marijuana that gets people high.

Non-residents can posses half those amounts.

The bill provides for licensing of those who cultivate, process, transport and sell the drug, along with regulation of the drug itself.

Marijuana products will be taxed at different amounts depending on the THC levels in them.

For items with 35 percent or below THC level, they will be taxed at 10 percent of the purchase price. Cannabis with a THC level above 35 percent will be taxed at 25 percent. All cannabis-infused products will be taxed at 20 percent.

Additionally, the state will levy a 7 percent tax on the sale of cannabis by a cultivator or craft grower to a dispensing organization.

The Illinois Department of Revenue projects the cannabis industry will generate over $57 million in tax revenue and licensing fees next year, with that number going up to $375.5 million in 2024.

That money will go to various funds, including 35 percent to the general revenue fund, 20 percent to help address substance abuse and mental health concerns and 10 percent to help pay the state’s backlog of unpaid bills.

Although the law provides a boost to the state’s revenue, opponents of legalization argue it will have negative effects on public health and safety.

A common concern is an increase of people driving while under the influence of marijuana, leading to more traffic crashes.

There is some merit to that argument, as a Colorado Department of Public Safety report found the number of fatal crashes where at least one of the drivers had cannabis in their system increased from 55 in 2013 to 138 in 2017.

In 2013, recreational marijuana was illegal in Colorado, but it was legal in 2017.

The report cautions, however, that having cannabis in the blood does not indicate impairment.

The presence of THC may be an indicator of impairment, and fatal crashes where a driver tested over the legal limit for that declined from 52 in 2016 to 35 in 2017.

The bill does establish a task force to study driving under the influence of cannabis and how law enforcement should handle it.

Nevertheless, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said the law will have a negative impact on law enforcement, noting that a recent poll of National Sheriff’s Association members found increases in crime and impaired driving accidents after legalization.

“I feel it is going to cause us more problems, specifically with driving accidents and issues around that,” Rohlfing said. “We will probably see an increase in domestic-related issues and other assaults and batteries. A lot of other crimes revolve around the use of drugs.”

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.