Community rallies around Moll family

Area communities are banding together to help the family of Jesse Moll.

He died last Tuesday afternoon after the 2007 Dodge Durango he was driving collided with a Reliable Sanitation garbage truck driven by 38-year-old Steven Leible II of Waterloo on Route 156.

Jesse was traveling eastbound when he veered off the roadway to the right and overcorrected to the left, police said, colliding with the garbage truck.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill pronounced Moll dead at the scene, while Leible sustained minor injuries.

Friends and family of the 37-year-old Red Bud man said he was known for his kindness.

“He was extra caring,” Vanessa Moll, Jesse’s wife, said. “We’d go out to the grocery store, and I’d turn around and he’d be helping an elderly lady out with her groceries. He was always there to help people. He was an amazing father. He did anything for his kids.”

That niceness came despite a difficult childhood that saw Jesse move around between relatives, children’s homes and foster homes.

That lack of a family shaped Jesse’s priorities as an adult.

“His biggest goal in life was to have a family, and that’s what we had,” Vanessa said. “When I met Jesse, I had my son, Anthony, and he was only 4 going on 5. Jesse raised him and now he’s 15. Jesse was the father Tony never had.”

“My favorite quote that Jesse told us and our kids was ‘I love you more than my heart can hold,’” she added. “He would say that every day…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the December 12, 2018, newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.