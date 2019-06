By Corey Saathoff on June 26, 2019 at 11:02 am

Pictured is Tuesday’s combine fire south of Renault. (submitted photo)

The Red Bud and Prairie du Rocher fire departments responded shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday for a large combine fire in a wheat field at 1009 Carr Road south of Renault.

The combine, owned by Allen Rahn, was a total loss. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.