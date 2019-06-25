 Combine fire south of Renault - Republic-Times | News

Combine fire south of Renault

By on June 26, 2019 at 11:02 am
Pictured is Tuesday’s combine fire south of Renault. (submitted photo)

The Red Bud and Prairie du Rocher fire departments responded shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday for a large combine fire in a wheat field at 1009 Carr Road south of Renault.

The combine, owned by Allen Rahn, was a total loss. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.