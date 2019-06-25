Combine fire south of Renault

The Red Bud and Prairie du Rocher fire departments responded shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday for a large combine fire in a wheat field at 1009 Carr Road south of Renault.
The combine, owned by Allen Rahn, was a total loss. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
