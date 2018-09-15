 Columbia still unbeaten; ‘Dogs remain winless - Republic-Times | News

Columbia still unbeaten; ‘Dogs remain winless

Waterloo quarterback Rick Smith looks to pass during Friday’s home game against Mascoutah. (John Spytek photo)

Friday night football action featured two local squads heading in opposite directions.

Columbia continued its knack for big plays in a 40-13 win at Wesclin to improve to 4-0.

Waterloo, meanwhile, fell behind early at home to Mascoutah and dropped to 0-4 with a 47-7 loss.

At Wesclin, the Eagles trailed 3-0 before Londyn Little scored from 15 yards out to give them a 6-3 lead. His 57-yard kickoff return TD in the second quarter gave them the lead again at 13-6.

It was all Columbia from there, as Ronnie Hunsaker rushed for 97 yards and two scores, Eli Wagner made a 23-yard TD catch, and Josh Marion returned a kickoff 74 yards for another score.

In Waterloo, Mascoutah built a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never let off the gas pedal against the Bulldogs. The Indians were up 27-0 before Waterloo finally scored on a 43-yard run by Dalton Viglasky with six minutes left in the first half on fourth down and two yards to go.

Mascoutah answered right back with a 62-yard TD to take away any momentum Waterloo may have had following its score. Mascoutah led 40-7 at halftime.

In other local high school football action from Friday night, Dupo lost in a barnburner at Nokomis, 69-54. Both teams are now 2-2 on the season.

