Columbia still unbeaten; ‘Dogs remain winless

Friday night football action featured two local squads heading in opposite directions.
Columbia continued its knack for big plays in a 40-13 win at Wesclin to improve to 4-0.
Waterloo, meanwhile, fell behind early at home to Mascoutah and dropped to 0-4 with a 47-7 loss.
At Wesclin, the Eagles trailed 3-0 before Londyn Little scored from 15 yards out to give them a 6-3 lead. His 57-yard kickoff return TD in the second quarter gave them the lead again at 13-6.
It was all Columbia from there, as Ronnie Hunsaker rushed for 97 yards and two scores, Eli Wagner made a 23-yard TD catch, and Josh Marion returned a kickoff 74 yards for another score.
In Waterloo, Mascoutah built a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never let off the gas pedal against the Bulldogs. The Indians were up 27-0 before Waterloo finally scored on a 43-yard run by Dalton Viglasky with six minutes left in the first half on fourth down and two yards to go.
Mascoutah answered right back with a 62-yard TD to take away any momentum Waterloo may have had following its score. Mascoutah led 40-7 at halftime.
In other local high school football action from Friday night, Dupo lost in a barnburner at Nokomis, 69-54. Both teams are now 2-2 on the season.
Read more in-depth recaps of these games in the Sept. 19 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.