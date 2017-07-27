Columbia readies for school year

Columbia schools will open regardless of Illinois’ school funding situation, superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano told the school board Thursday at Columbia High School.

The usual board meeting location, Parkview Elementary, was undergoing HVAC renovations.

Segobiano said that, unlike Columbia, some school districts in the state cannot open without general state aid because of insufficient revenue and reserves. Schools will not receive state aid until an evidence based funding formula becomes law.

“We’re in good shape. We have no fear, so we’re relaxed,” she said.

Senate Bill 1 is the evidence based school funding proposal that passed the Senate and House, but has not yet reached the governor’s desk. Gov. Bruce Rauner said Monday that a special session would be taking place today (Wednesday) to resolve the school funding issue.

Rauner originally said he would veto the bill outright, but is now saying he will amend language regarding additional funds for the Chicago Public Schools teacher pension system, then sign SB1 into law.

"We must put Illinois school kids first – not a pension bailout for Chicago…

