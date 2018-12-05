Columbia man charged with sex assault, battery

A Columbia man was charged last week with felony sex and domestic battery crimes involving a female victim.

Austin D. Zimmerman, 27, of Columbia, faces charges of felony criminal sexual assault (use of force), felony aggravated domestic battery (strangling) and misdemeanor domestic battery. He remains at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo with bond set at $75,000.

On. Nov. 29, Columbia police initiated an investigation into an alleged domestic battery that occurred Nov. 25 at a residence in the 200 block of West Warnock Street. Police also investigated an alleged domestic battery and sex assault that took place at a residence in the 500 block of North Main Street. Zimmerman was arrested on Nov. 30.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted Columbia police in the investigation.

Zimmerman has been in trouble with police before. On Sept. 22, Columbia police arrested him for domestic battery in the 500 block of North Main Street.

On March 13, Columbia police arrested Zimmerman for unlawful use of a weapon (brass knuckles) on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

On March 29, 2017, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested Zimmerman for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.