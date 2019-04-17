Columbia approves budget

The Columbia City Council voted Monday night to approve an $18 million annual budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Revenue is up $666,472 from last year’s report.

Major expenses for the upcoming year include Phases 2 and 3 of the Main Street Streetscape project, which will use local and federal funds to install new sidewalks, new curbs and guttering, decorative lights and trees, and brick crosswalks at intersections along Main Street…

