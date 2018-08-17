 Cole Juelfs | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Cole Juelfs | Athlete of the Week

By on August 17, 2018 at 12:26 pm

Cole Juelfs

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer Lakers shortstop and recent Valmeyer High School baseball standout Cole Juelfs.

He hit .341 with a .413 on base percentage and recorded a save with a 2.10 ERA on the mound this summer in his first year in the Mon-Clair League. This spring, Juelfs hit .382 with a .494 on base percentage for the state runner-up Valmeyer Pirates. His 55 runs scored were tops in the entire St. Louis area. On the mound, he went 5-1 with a 1.91 ERA for the Pirates.

Juelfs will play baseball at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.