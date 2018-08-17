Cole Juelfs | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer Lakers shortstop and recent Valmeyer High School baseball standout Cole Juelfs.

He hit .341 with a .413 on base percentage and recorded a save with a 2.10 ERA on the mound this summer in his first year in the Mon-Clair League. This spring, Juelfs hit .382 with a .494 on base percentage for the state runner-up Valmeyer Pirates. His 55 runs scored were tops in the entire St. Louis area. On the mound, he went 5-1 with a 1.91 ERA for the Pirates.

Juelfs will play baseball at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. (Corey Saathoff photo)