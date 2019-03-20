Coalition wants stronger wind ordinance

Pictured, from left, are Monroe County Fair Wind Coalition working group members Rich Harsey, Merrill Prange, Carl Daubach, Alex Knoll, Mike Kaestner, Paul Minton, Kelly Brandt, Courtney Schweickhardt, Peggy Voelker and Pen Daubach. Not pictured but also part of the working group are Jonathan Elder and Neil Giffhorn.



A new coalition is working to bring a wind of change to Monroe County, specifically regarding the county’s wind energy conversion systems ordinance.

The Monroe County Fair Wind Coalition was organized by a working group of 11 county residents following the Aug. 20, 2018 meeting of the Monroe County Board.

At that meeting, local developer Joe Koppeis spoke about his proposed wind farm near the bluffs south of Valmeyer.

“Since almost everyone in this room was courageous, determined, professional and patriotic enough to stand up and make comment (at the meeting), we decided to meet independently to see if we could do some professional, legal, ethical and organized pushback, not so much on Mr. Koppeis’ initiative – he’s a businessman. He’s in the business to make money – but we found great concern on the current Monroe County WECS ordinance,” coalition member Carl Daubach said…

