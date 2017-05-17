Closure of tennis courts causes quite a racket

Turning up the heat on the Waterloo School Board, multiple residents spoke Monday night about the highly contentious topic of the recent closure of the former high school tennis courts.

The public participation occurred shortly after the school district announced the tennis courts located at the corner of Rogers and Hamacher streets will be closed until the board decides whether to make necessary renovations.

Cracks in the surface, as well as changes in elevation at the cracks, have led to safety concerns, and at least one person allegedly suffered an injury fall on one of the courts. Waterloo school superintendent Brian Charron said the extent of the damage would require repairs beyond sealing the cracks.

Each of the speakers agreed the tennis courts should stay open for the community’s benefit. Jill Crouch, daughter of WHS coaching legend Larry Henson, told the board that these kinds of closures, including that of the Sondag city pool, have led to there being fewer available community activities.

“While I recognize this is a separate entity (from the school district), the effects of the decisions are the same,” she said…>>>

