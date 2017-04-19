City of New Orleans train has local connections

“All along the southbound odyssey – the train pulls out of Kankakee

And rolls along past houses, farms, and fields

Passing trains that have no name, and freight yards full of old black men

And the graveyards of the rusted automobile”

Famed folk singer Arlo Guthrie covered these lyrics written by Steve Goodman about traveling on the City of New Orleans train that runs 934 miles from Chicago to New Orleans, La. But boarding the train —that debuted in 1947 — as a passenger, even as a famous one, doesn’t seem to compare to the stories coming from three Monroe County railroaders.

Monroe County’s Dave Dudley is a fourth-generation railroad man who spent eight years on the City of New Orleans. His son, Kyle Dudley, is a conductor who currently rides the City of New Orleans. And Nathan Stahl has been an engineer on the City of New Orleans for three years.

