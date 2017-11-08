Church’s volunteer service impacts community

Hope Christian Church Ministry Associate Carol Turnquist glows when she thinks about the service projects volunteers completed during the church’s annual Impact Day.

On Oct. 29, more than 100 people endured the harsh fall weather to accomplish about 25 meaningful projects.

“I can’t say enough for the helpers. Anyone who serves in that capacity is amazing,” said Turnquist, who coordinates Impact Day.

The area volunteers covered included Millstadt, Waterloo, Columbia, Red Bud and Dupo. Turnquist said she reached out to the village of Valmeyer but no projects became available.

However, volunteers seized many powerful opportunities ranging from landscaping private homes and senior care facilities to painting the Waterloo Santa Hut, spending time with senior citizens in the community, and painting another mural on the Edward Jones building on Main Street in Waterloo.

“There was a gentleman who contacted me (after Impact Day). He was a disabled man and we did a project for him,” Turnquist said. “I had goosebumps. He said they went above and beyond what they ever expected.”

Yet another recipient of Hope’s goodwill, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said he is more than pleased with the new mural on the Edward Jones building…>>>

