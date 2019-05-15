CHS student wins Entrepreneur of the Year

The night before students in the Monroe County startUP program needed to select a business idea, Jacob O’Connor had nothing.

The Columbia High School junior had an idea for a technology, but that did not pan out.

He eventually came up with an idea for a seat cushion, the prototype for which was a yoga ball strapped to a truck seat.

O’Connor worked on the idea over the next several months, earning the program’s Entrepreneur of the Year award for his efforts.

“It was awesome,” the 17-year-old said of the award. “That had been my goal throughout the year, but obviously when you’re in this class you’ve got a bigger goal. You’re trying to find something you want to do in the future and chase your passion. But I figured if I won this award, it would show myself that I’m on the right path for what I want to do in the future.”

The award recipient is chosen by the program’s board members using a combination of a rubric from the class trade show and the students’ knowledge and progress throughout the class…

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s paper, or click here to subscribe.