The Millstadt and Columbia fire departments assisted Millstadt EMS and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in responding about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to a car submerged in a pond in the area of 5835 Bohleysville Road southeast of Columbia.

The male driver of the car, who was the lone occupant, was seen walking along Bohleysville Road. He was being evaluated at the scene by EMS.