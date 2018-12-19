Candidates file for April election

Monday marked the final day candidates could file for the municipal elections in April.

Most of Monroe County will see a relatively uneventful election season, with the exception of one city.

Waterloo

Waterloo will have no contested races at the city or school board level, though it will have one for the park district.

Mayor Tom Smith will be running unopposed for his third term. Former Waterloo fire chief Mark “Yogi” Yeager had explored a mayoral run but ultimately decided against filing.

Also running uncontested are Waterloo City Clerk Barbara Pace and Treasurer Brad Papenberg.

Additionally, aldermen in all four wards will not face opposition…>>>

