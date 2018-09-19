Busy week of volleyball for Pirates, Bulldogs

The local volleyball teams are keeping busy with conference matches and tournament action in the heart of their schedule.

Valmeyer was the busiest of them all, playing eight matches in the past week.

The Pirates (12-9) lost at Marissa last Tuesday, 22-25, 25-11, 22-25. Sara Andres finished with 12 kills and Guin Kohnz set the table with 15 assists.

On Thursday, Valmeyer posted a 25-22, 25-14 win at home over Dupo. Kohnz had 12 assists and Caitlin Crossin recorded five kills.

For Dupo (2-10), Kyleigh Williams led the way with six points and four kills.

Valmeyer played in the annual Pretzel Classic at New Berlin High School over the weekend, going 3-2. The Pirates defeated Greenview, Meredosia and Edinburg but lost to Carlinville and West Central.

Kohnz finished with 61 assists over the five-game tourney, with Andres recording 32 kills. Kendra Goldschmidt had 36 points in the tourney…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the Sept. 19, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed from any electronic device anywhere for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.