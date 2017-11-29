Bulldogs gearing up for tight conference race

This year’s version of the Waterloo High School boys basketball team hopes to outsmart and outwork opponents as it looks to compete in the wide open Mississippi Valley Conference.

“Our biggest strength, honestly, is going to be our smarts,” Waterloo head coach Dane Walter told the Republic-Times. “I’ve got a group of kids here that are very coachable and work very hard.”

Waterloo is off to a 1-1 start, falling to Wesclin and edging Nashville in the inaugural Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic that began last week.

Two key returning players from last season’s 9-21 squad are seniors Ross Schrader and Eli Dodd.

Schrader, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged nearly 13 points per game as a junior.

Dodd, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged six points per contest last season but has worked hard to improve his game, according to Walter.

“He’ll be a contributing factor for us this season, for sure,” Walter said.

In fact, Dodd leads the ‘Dogs in scoring at 19 points per game in the early going…>>>

