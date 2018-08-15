Bulldogs, Eagles alumni to meet in game for the ages

Generations of former Waterloo Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles ranging in age from 21-50 will strap on helmets and take the field for a special night of football on Aug. 25.
For some, it’s the chance to play the game they love one more time with a family member or long-lost friends. For others, it’s an opportunity to relive their glory days while giving back to the community by raising funds for youth football.
Coordinated by Alumni Football USA, the Waterloo High School vs. Columbia High School Alumni Football Game is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 25 on the turf field at CHS.
The man who has acted as ringleader for this game is 2005 WHS graduate Shane O’Brien. The former Bulldog football standout played at McKendree University from 2005-09 before serving as junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach at Mater Dei.
O’Brien is currently the head coach of the ages 12-14 division of the Columbia Blue Jays youth football program and also serves as vice president of the organization.
“Football has always been a passion of mine,” he said.
Although he is now firmly entrenched in the Columbia community – his wife Katie is a Columbia native and their children attend Columbia schools – O’Brien is still a Bulldog at heart.
“I’ve been called a traitor by some Waterloo people in recent years,” O’Brien said. “But it will be fun to play for Waterloo against Columbia.”
O’Brien started mulling the possibility of an alumni game last year, and started talking with Alumni Football USA representative Chuck Hulke about the idea. The two met in person to discuss specifics during last year’s Freeburg vs. Red Bud alumni game…>>>
Read the rest of this article in the August 15, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.
If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.