Bulldogs are state bound

For the first time since 2011, the Waterloo High School baseball team is going to the state tournament.

Waterloo scored early and often in an 11-1 win over Effingham at the GCS Ballpark Supersectional on Monday.

The Bulldogs (23-12) are now heading north to play in the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals at Joliet Route 66 Stadium, where they will take on Burbank St. Laurence at 10 a.m. Friday.

Win or lose, Waterloo will end its season Saturday in either the state title game or third place contest. Other teams at state are Dixon and Lombard Montini.

“Our defense has been very good in the postseason,” Waterloo head coach Mark Vogel said. “We were very up and down, especially in the middle of the season. But our conference gets us prepared to play anybody in the state.”

Vogel’s Bulldogs placed third in the state in 2011. Two key members of that squad, Garrett Schlecht and Alex Wittenauer, are assistant coaches this season.

Waterloo pounded out 13 hits against Effingham on Monday. Ty Kueper’s bases loaded double gave the ‘Dogs a 4-1 lead in the second inning. The runs kept coming from there.

Nathan Albrecht went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Josh Wittenauer went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

“We just told our hitters that you have to compete at home plate like you have all postseason and they did that today,” Vogel said.

Dustin Crawford, a sophomore righthander, went 2-for-2 with two runs at the plate and allowed just three hits while striking out five in five innings pitched for the win.

“He’s just a competitive kid that throws a lot of strikes,” Vogel said.

Crawford is 11-2 on the season with a microscopic 1.45 ERA.

