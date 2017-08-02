Broskes continue cause of serving animals

When her boys were both little, Angie Broske of Waterloo recalls bringing them in to volunteer at Helping Strays.

“I wanted to get (them) thinking about doing things for others,” she said.

Her son David said he was only 5 when he first visited the animal shelter and donated a dog blanket, but he and his brother, Paul, didn’t begin volunteering until David was 7. The two have since made Helping Strays their community service project.

“I’ve been recording my volunteer hours since 2013, and more than half of that is Helping Strays,” said David, now 15.

As a Columbia Troop 320 Boy Scout, Paul completed an Eagle Scout project at Helping Strays last year, in which he made a flag pole and decorative garden for the front of the new facility near the entrance. A flagpole dedication ceremony took place during Helping Strays’ Fur Festival and Mutt & Me 5K/Fun Walk.

Now, David plans to do his Eagle Scout project at the same place. The Waterloo High School student said he wants to create a mulch-based walking path on the Helping Strays grounds for dogs…>>>

